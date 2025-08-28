Tinubu Mourns Ex-Customs CG, Mustapha

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday expressed sadness following the death of a former Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Alhaji Ahmed Mustapha.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mustapha, who served from 1999 to 2003, died in Abuja on Thursday, August 28, at the age of 76.

Reaction to development in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the late Mustapha, who was also the Sardauna of Adamawa, as a dedicated public servant.

“The President acknowledged the deceased’s contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian Customs Service and immense services to his Adamawa homestate, saying he will be sorely missed by all.

“The President extends his condolences to the Adamawa Emirate Council, the government, and the people of Adamawa State on the passing of the traditional leader.

“He prays to Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the late Alhaji Mustapha Alijanna Firdaus,” the statement added.