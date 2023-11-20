Tinubu Mourns Ex-COAS, Gen. Chris Alli

President Bola Tinubu has condoled the family of late Major-General Chris Alli (rtd) and the Nigerian Army over the passing of the former Chief of Army Staff who died on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale described the passing of the former Army Chief as a painful loss to the family, state, and Nigeria at large, saying he served his country faithfully.

“I condole with the Alli family and the Nigerian Army over the sad loss of the former Chief of Army Staff. He served his country with honour and retired meritoriously. May the Almighty God rest his soul and grant his family the fortitude to bear the huge void,” the President said.

Born on 25 December 1944, in Koton Karfe, Kogi State, the late Army Chief’s sojourn in the Nigerian Army began on 20 October 1967, as a member of the Emergency Short Service Combatant Course.

The late Major General Alli became the ninth Army Chief in November 1993 until his retirement from active service in August 1994.

He was the Military Administrator of Plateau State Nigeria from August 1985 to 1986 during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Many years later, he was appointed interim administrator of Plateau State during a 2004 crisis in the state following ethno-religious killings in Shendam, Yelwa Local Government.

He also served as the Director of Military Intelligence (DMI), before his elevation to Chief of Army Staff.

The late Major General Chris Alli died after an illness at the Military Hospital, Lagos State.