Tinubu Mourns Ex-CJN, Justice Tanko

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the passing of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

The late Justice Tanko, 71, from Bauchi State, passed away on Tuesday in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He served as Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 to 2022.

Describing him as an eminent legal mind, a disciplined administrator, and a dedicated public servant, President Tinubu noted that Justice Tanko devoted much of his life to upholding justice and strengthening the judiciary.

“The late Justice Tanko’s career on the Bench, culminating in his appointment as CJN, was marked by integrity, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law,” the President said.

He further acknowledged the deceased’s invaluable contributions to the development of Nigeria’s legal system, adding that his legacy would remain indelible, particularly among those he mentored.

President Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to Justice Tanko’s family, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the Bar and Bench, and the government and people of Bauchi State.

He prayed to Almighty Allah for the repose of the late jurist’s soul.