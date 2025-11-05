Tinubu Mourns Ex-Chief Of Staff Mohammed

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of Major General Abdullahi Mohammed Adangba (rtd.), a former Chief of Staff to Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

New Telegraph reports that Mohammed, who hailed from Ilorin, Kwara State, died on Wednesday, November 5, in Abuja at the age of 86.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the late General Mohammed as a disciplined, loyal, and patriotic officer who made outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s security and governance.

Tinubu praised Mohammed’s uncommon sense of duty, humility, and integrity, noting that his leadership in the State House left a lasting impact on the functioning of the Presidency.

The President extended condolences to the late General’s family, the government and people of Kwara State, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and all who mourn his passing.

“General Mohammed left indelible marks on the nation’s security architecture, particularly in the establishment of the National Security Organisation, the precursor to the State Security Services, the National Intelligence Agency, and the Defence Intelligence Agency.

“He was also Governor of the defunct Benue-Plateau State between 1975 and 1976.

“He was a man of exemplary character, who combined the precision of a soldier with the prudence of a statesman.

“His years in the State House were marked by humility, efficiency, and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian project,” the statement quoted the president.