Tinubu Mourns Emir Of Gusau

President Bola Tinubu mourned the death of the Emir of Gusau, Dr Ibrahim Bello, who passed away on Friday, July 25 in Abuja at the age of 71.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the monarch’s passing as a “collective loss” and praised his commitment to public service and leadership.

He also extended condolences to the government and people of Zamfara State, as well as the family of the late monarch, praying for Allah’s mercy on his soul.

“President Tinubu described the traditional ruler’s death as a collective loss beyond his immediate domain, citing his lifelong service at different levels,” the statement read.