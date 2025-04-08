Tinubu Mourns Diamond Bank Founder, Dozie

Share

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the founder of the defunct Diamond Bank Plc, Pascal Dozie, following his passing on Tuesday, April 8.

President Tinubu also extended his condolences to the business community, and all Nigerians on the passing of the elder statesman, entrepreneur, and renowned banker.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Pascal Dozie died on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the age of 85.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onunuga, the president celebrated Dozie’s vision and contributions to Nigeria’s economic architecture, describing them as an enduring legacy.

The president extended his condolences to his wife, children, and extended family.

He called upon the Nigerian private sector to honour Chief Dozie’s memory by upholding the values of integrity, innovation, and nation-building, for which he was renowned.

“As the founder of Diamond Bank and the pioneer Chairman of MTN Nigeria, he was at the forefront of two of the most transformative sectors in Nigeria’s development journey: banking and telecommunications.

“He is a rare breed of business leader whose wisdom, humility, and pioneering efforts laid a foundation upon which many continue to build. His passing is a profound loss to the private sector and Nigeria”.

“Chief Dozie, a steadfast believer in Nigeria’s vast potential, was pivotal in shaping the financial services industry and expanding access to mobile connectivity nationwide. His influential leadership extended well beyond corporate boardrooms.

“In addition to his business acumen, Chief Dozie served as a former director at the Central Bank of Nigeria, President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, dedicating decades of service to national policy formulation, private sector development, and youth empowerment.” the statement added

