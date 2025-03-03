Tinubu Mourns Death Of Maiyasin Katsina

Share

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the death of the Sarkin Sasa, Haruna Maiyasin Katsina, the Chairman of the Council of Arewa Traditional Leaders in the 17 southern states.

New Telegraph had on Sunday, March 2, reported that Sarkin Sasa died at the age of 125 and was buried in Sasa, Akinyele Local Government, Oyo State, according to Islamic rite.

Reacting to the death of the elder statesman, President Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, condoled with the Maiyasin Katsina’s family.

Tinubu described the community leader’s death as a huge loss to the country, given his significant influence and contributions to peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

The President also extended condolences to the Sarkin Sasa family, the people and government of Oyo and Katsina states, and the leaders of Arewa communities in the southern states.

