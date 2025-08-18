New Telegraph

August 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Tinubu Mourns Death…

Tinubu Mourns Death Of APC Chairman Yilwatda’s Mother

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, following the passing of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

Mama Yilwatda died on Sunday morning at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital at the age of 83.

In a condolence statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the late matriarch as a virtuous woman who dedicated her life to faith, service, and uplifting her community.

READ ALSO:

The President urged Prof. Yilwatda and his family to take solace in the impactful and purposeful life their mother lived, stressing that her legacy of values and service would continue to inspire generations.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the soul of Mama Lydia Yilwatda and beseeches Almighty God to grant Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the entire family, and all those Mama left behind the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement read.

Mama Yilwatda is survived by children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Lalong Commiserates With APC Nat’l Chairman Over Mother’s Demise
Read Next

40 Passengers Still Missing In Sokoto Boat Accident – NEMA