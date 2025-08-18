Tinubu Mourns Death Of APC Chairman Yilwatda’s Mother

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, following the passing of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

Mama Yilwatda died on Sunday morning at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital at the age of 83.

In a condolence statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the late matriarch as a virtuous woman who dedicated her life to faith, service, and uplifting her community.

READ ALSO:

The President urged Prof. Yilwatda and his family to take solace in the impactful and purposeful life their mother lived, stressing that her legacy of values and service would continue to inspire generations.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the soul of Mama Lydia Yilwatda and beseeches Almighty God to grant Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the entire family, and all those Mama left behind the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement read.

Mama Yilwatda is survived by children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family.