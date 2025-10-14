Tinubu Mourns Catholic Bishop Emeritus, Fagun

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of Most Reverend Michael Olatunji Fagun, Bishop Emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Ekiti, describing him as a devoted servant of God whose life epitomized humility, sacrifice, and faith.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President extended his condolences to the Catholic Church, the Body of Christ, and the Fagun family, acknowledging the late cleric’s remarkable contributions to the growth of Christianity in Nigeria and beyond.

“Most Reverend Fagun lived for the expansion of the gospel in Nigeria and other parts of the world, taking his evangelism to the grassroots and ensuring that the teaching of God’s word was backed with charity,” Tinubu said.

He noted that the late prelate, who served as Auxiliary Bishop of the old Ondo Diocese from 1971 to 1972 before the creation of the Diocese of Ado-Ekiti by Pope Paul VI, exemplified the virtues of Christ in his decades of service.

“Most commendable were his efforts in reflecting the sacrifices, simplicity, and humility of Christ since his ordination in July 1965 and consecration as bishop in October 1971. His good works and legacy will always be remembered,” the President added.

President Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of the late bishop’s soul and asked God Almighty to comfort his family, the Catholic community, and all who mourn him.