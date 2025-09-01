Tinubu Mourns Bishop Of Nsukka Catholic Diocese, Okobo

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of Bishop Francis Emmanuel Okobo, the pioneer Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka. He was 88 years old. Okobo was ordained to the Priesthood in 1966 at 29 and served as a priest for 54 years.

Following his Episcopal Ordination in 1991, he served as the Local Ordinary of the Nsukka Diocese for 34 years. Tinubu said: “As the pioneer Catholic Bishop of the Nsukka Diocese, Bishop Okobo provided uncommon leadership and direction to the Catholic faithful, leading to the Church’s exponential growth in Nsukka Diocese.

“As a priest and worker in God’s Vineyard, he lived an exemplary and impactful life, building the Church and guiding countless souls with love and wisdom.” He commiserated with Bishop Okobo’s family, the Catholic faithful of Nsukka Diocese, and the people and government of Enugu State on the demise of this shepherd of the flock. He prayed for the peaceful repose of the revered clergyman’s soul.