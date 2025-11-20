Tinubu Mourns Segun Awolowo

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Olusegun Awolowo, the grandson of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Describing Segun Awolowo’s death at 62 as a tragic loss, the President said it was unfortunate for the Awolowo family and the nation at large.

According to the Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu highlighted the late Segun’s distinguished legacy as a scion of the Awolowo family.

“Segun exemplified the Awolowo pedigree in appearance, character, and demeanour. Like his grandfather, he was a lawyer committed to defending truth and justice.

He made significant contributions to Nigeria, serving diligently as the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council from 2013 to 2021, becoming the longest-serving executive director in the agency’s history,” the President stated.

He extended his condolences to Segun Awolowo’s wife and children, the Awolowo family, and his mother, Sisi Abah Folawiyo.

“I also commiserate with the governments and people of Ogun State, the entire South-West geopolitical zone, and Nigeria over this painful loss. May his soul rest in peace,” President Tinubu added.