Tinubu Mourns Aremu, Calls Him Committed Fighter

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of renowned unionist and rights activist, Abiodun Aremu, who died on Sunday in Ota, Ogun State.

Tinubu described Aremu as a committed fighter who devoted his time, energy, and resources to empowering workers and enhancing their rights in Nigeria.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu sympathied with the labour movement and the civil society and condoled the family, friends and associates of the departed labour activist.

The President particularly commiserated with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the broader civil society community on the loss of one of their most consistent partners in the quest for a better life for all workers.

“He was a courageous comrade who remained steadfast in his beliefs and never wavered in his defence of the oppressed. “Aremu was a teacher, an organiser, a conscience of the people. He shaped minds and inspired generations of Nigerians on integrity, justice and patriotism.