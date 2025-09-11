Tinubu Mourns APC Chieftain, Terry Okorodudu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Terry Okorodudu (rtd.), a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 70.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President condoled with the Delta State Government, the APC family, and the Okorodudu family, acknowledging the retired officer’s lasting contributions to both the military and politics.

Tinubu recalled AVM Okorodudu’s meritorious military career, beginning with his commission as a pilot officer in the Nigerian Air Force on January 5, 1976.

READ ALSO:

He served in various strategic capacities, including as Defence Attaché at the Nigerian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, from 2006 to 2009, and as the pioneer Managing Director of Aeronautical Engineering and Technical Services Limited, a subsidiary of the Air Force.

Okorodudu also played a prominent role in civil society as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Harry’s Friends Club, a policy think-tank advocating good governance.

On the political front, the President noted his contributions to the APC’s growth, both in Delta State and nationally, highlighting his service on the security committee of Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Campaign Council.

Describing the late AVM as a political ally and loyal friend, President Tinubu said: “He rose to the peak of his career and mentored countless officers. He worked diligently and selflessly for Nigeria.”

The President prayed for the repose of his soul and asked God to comfort his widow, children, friends, and associates.