Tinubu Mourns Aminu Dantata, Hails His Legacy Of Compassion

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to the late business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, describing him as a man of exceptional generosity and enduring compassion.

During a condolence visit to the Dantata family at Koki Quarters, Kano, on Friday, the President said Dantata’s legacy of feeding the hungry and uplifting the less privileged would remain unforgettable.

“I came here during the campaigns to seek his prayers, and he gave them to me wholeheartedly,” Tinubu said, noting that his visit was not only of national importance but a personal obligation to honour a man who profoundly impacted his journey.

The President extended condolences to the Dantata family, the people of Kano, and the nation, describing the death of the elder statesman as a great national loss.

Tinubu was received at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) by a high-powered delegation including Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Deputy Senate President Dr. Barau Jibrin, and former APC governorship candidate Nasiru Gawuna. Chieftains of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) were also present.

Thousands of supporters lined the streets from the airport to Koki, braving heavy rains to welcome the President in a rare display of political unity. The peaceful crowd featured members of both APC and NNPP, highlighting the broad respect commanded by the late Dantata.

Observers have described the visit as a moment of national reflection and unity, underscoring Dantata’s legacy as a beacon of philanthropy, humility, and public service.