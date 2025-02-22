Tinubu Mourns Alaperu of Iperu-Remo

Share

President Bola Tinubu has conveyed his deepest condolences to the people of Remoland and the Ogun State government on the passing of Oba Adeleke Adelekan Idowu Basibo, the late Alaperu of Iperu.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, throughout his 22-year reign, Oba Idowu Basibo embodied the virtues of peace, tolerance, and prosperity, bringing dignity and grace to the throne of Akesan-Odoru.

Tinubu recognised the monarch as a nurturing father figure to many, including Governor Dapo Abiodun, a distinguished citizen of his domain.

He commended the late Oba as a beloved community leader who diligently championed governance that served the people’s needs.

The President recalled Oba Idowu Basibo’s enduring legacy of respect and wisdom, noting his impact on individuals and his age group, Egbe Bobakeye. His candid and invaluable advice to leaders would be fondly remembered and cherished.

