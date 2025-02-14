Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, describing him as a political icon whose lifelong dedication to justice, democracy, and national unity shaped Nigeria’s history.

New Telegraph reports that Pa Adebanjo, a renowned nationalist and one of the last surviving disciples of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, passed away peacefully at his home in Lekki, Lagos, on Friday, February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

President Tinubu acknowledged Adebanjo’s pivotal role in Nigeria’s political evolution, from his time as the Organising Secretary of the Action Group in the First Republic to his leadership in the Unity Party of Nigeria during the Second Republic.

Tinubu highlighted Adebanjo’s fearless activism during the struggle against military dictatorship, particularly as a leading figure in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) following the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

“Baba Adebanjo’s principled voice will be deeply missed,” Tinubu stated. His regular interventions in national affairs enriched our political discourse.

READ ALSO:

“Though we mourn his departure, we are grateful for his 96 years of unrelenting advocacy for progress and equity.”

President Tinubu also reflected on his personal relationship with the late statesman, acknowledging Adebanjo’s unwavering support during his 1999 governorship campaign under the Alliance for Democracy.

Despite their later political differences, Tinubu emphasized that his respect and admiration for Adebanjo remained intact, describing him as a father figure.

The President extended his condolences to Adebanjo’s family, the Afenifere group, Southwest governors past and present, and all Nigerians who shared his vision for a better country.

“May the soul of this great patriot find eternal rest, and may his ideals, which he so passionately envisioned, forever resonate in our country,” Tinubu concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us: