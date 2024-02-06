Tinubu mourns actor, playwright Jimi Solanke

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the family and friends of the iconic actor and playwright Jimi Solanke, who died yesterday, at the age of 81. This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, yesterday in Abuja.

He said: “President Tinubu, who mourned the literary and cultural virtuoso, described him as one of the finest of Nigeria’s creative artists and bastion of the cherished Nigeria’s mores and cultural heritage.

“The President condoled with the Solanke family and all those who mourn this painful loss while praying for the peaceful repose of the beloved departed.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased, who was born on July 4, 1942, in Ipara, Remo, Ogun state is survived by his wife, Toyin. His career spanned seven decades, including appearances on Western Nigeria Television in the 1960s, international festivals in Senegal and Algeria in the 1970s. He also acted memorable roles in plays such as “Death and the King’s Horseman,” “Kurunmi,” and “Kongi’s Harvest.”