Tinubu Mourns Abbas Sanusi’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has joined other political leaders in expressing a deep grief over the passing of Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, the Galadiman Kano and a senior kingmaker in the Kano Emirate.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sanusi, who died at 92 after a prolonged illness, is survived by many children and grandchildren.

President Tinubu’s condolence message was contained in a press statement issued by Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday, April 2.

President Tinubu described the late Sanusi as a significant pillar of the traditional institution, whose contributions to its survival and development would be remembered beyond the Kano Emirate and the state itself.

The President extended his condolences to the government and people of Kano State, the Kano Emirate Council, and the family of the late chief, offering prayers for the deceased’s soul to be granted peace in Jannatul Firdaus.

