Tinubu: Most Christian-Friendly President Of Nigeria – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described the administration of President Bola Tinubu as the most Christian-friendly government in Nigeria’s history.

Akpabio made the remark during his goodwill message at the reception rally held to formally receive Governor Caleb Mutfwang into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Jos Polo Ground on Tuesday.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio said:

“Let me place on record that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is the most Christian-friendly administration since the creation of Nigeria. He has shown this through his actions and deeds, treating both Christians and Muslims equally.”

He also congratulated Governor Mutfwang for raising Plateau State’s profile in national politics, assuring him that the APC would support his government across all sectors. Akpabio added that this development brings all states in the North Central geo-political zone into the party, and pledged government support to protect Nigerians regardless of religion and to assist in shutting down all IDP camps in the country.

Governor Mutfwang, in his address, thanked those who facilitated his defection, particularly Senator Akpabio. He described the move as a landmark moment, saying it demonstrates the Plateau people’s public support for the APC and commitment to returning President Tinubu to office in 2027.

He added that the journey reflects the aspirations of their forefathers for unity, peace, and development.