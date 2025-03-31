New Telegraph

March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
Tinubu, Ministers, Govt Officials, Others Join Faithful For Prayers In Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday joined Muslim faithful at the National Eid Prayer Ground along Airport Road in Abuja to observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan Arriving before 9 a.m., the President was warmly received by top government officials, religious leaders, and dignitaries who gathered in large numbers for the solemn occasion.

Among those who were at the prayer ground were Vice President K a s h i m Shettima; the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Eid-el-Fitr, one of Islam’s most significant festivals, symbolises the conclusion of Ramadan and is traditionally marked by prayers, acts of charity, and expressions of communal harmony.

Following the prayer session, the President is scheduled to host a Sallah homage at the State House later in the day, continuing the spirit of celebration and unity associated with the festival.

