Tinubu Ministerial List Emerges As El-Rufai Appointed Power Minister, 36 Others

As Nigerians eagerly await the unveiling of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, there are strong indication that the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai will be appointed to the position of Minister of Power.

Multiple sources who are privy to the development have revealed that the upper chamber of the National Assembly will announce the President Tinubu ministerial list on Thursday.

According to a source in the office of the Clerk of the Senate, Contrary to the Clerk of the Senate, Magaji Tambuwal saying on Tuesday that the list was ready for release on Wednesday, said “except that they are keeping close tabs on it so as not to make it leak, it has not arrived as of Wednesday morning before plenary.”

READ ALSO:

The list, which is expected to be announced on Thursday, will include El-Rufai, a former FCT minister, as the Minister of Power, according to a Presidency source who has access to the names the president will sent to the Senate for consideration.

When asked if El-Rufai was on the list and the portfolio, he said, “Yes, he’s there, as the Power Minister.”

Another source confirmed that the list was ready as “all security checks have been conducted and concluded on the 37 names as expected.”

He explained that the list had been tinkered with several times by President Tinubu owing to disagreement from states and stakeholders.

New Telegraph learnt that the source revealed that El-Rufai has begun “to meet some experts he wants to work with to fix the power problem. It’s a take home the Tinubu administration wants.”

He said El-Rufai’s appointment was to enable him to bring his managerial skill “like he did in Abuja” to bear on the administration.

On Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday of the next week, which are legislative days, the ministerial list is expected to be presented.

Due to the modified constitution’s 60-day deadline for the president and governors to form a cabinet, any presentation of the list to the Senate after these dates would be unlawful.