Tinubu, Military, Terrorism And The 565 Citizens Killed In 2024

Nigeria, under the watch of President Bola Tinubu, has earned the unenviable mark of ranking sixth globally in terrorism, according to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI). This ranking is a stark reminder of the country’s struggles with extremism, which has claimed countless lives and displaced many more.

The most recent GTI report reveals that Nigeria recorded 565 terrorism-related deaths in 2024. This staggering number, though conservative, is a testament to the brutality and frequency of terrorist attacks in the country.

The report also notes that the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram have been responsible for the majority of terrorist attacks in Nigeria. Nigeria’s sixth position in the global terrorism rankings is a cause for concern. It highlights the need for the government to reassess its strategies for combating terrorism and protecting its citizens.

The country’s terrorism challenges are complex and multifaceted, requiring a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of extremism.

The human cost of terrorism in Nigeria is devastating. Families have been torn apart, communities have been displaced, and the country’s economic development has been severely impacted.

The international community must recognise the gravity of Nigeria’s terrorism challenges and provide support to help the country combat this scourge. To address its terrorism challenges, Nigeria must adopt a multifaceted approach that includes improving security measures. The government must ensure that its security agencies are adequately equipped and trained to counter terrorist threats.

There should be a countercheck and the monitoring of funds released for the purpose of arms’ acquisition and the remuneration of troops in the war theatre since allegations of theft by top military personnel of the resources remained a major turn-off among the demotivated young military Turks. Secondly, further effort should be made towards addressing the root causes of extremism. Poverty, unemployment, and social inequality are major drivers of extremism.

The government must invest in education, job creation, and social welfare programmes to reduce the appeal of extremist ideologies. Thirdly, promotion of dialogue and reconciliation.

The government must engage in dialogue with communities affected by terrorism and work towards reconciliation and reintegration of former extremists.

At a lecture in Abuja recently, where the topmost military leadership were in attendance, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, advocated that Nigerians who are of age should bear arms to serve as the first line of defence mechanism against terrorism.

I’m not sure that the timely suggestion made any sense to the policymakers in the National Assembly and the houses of assemblies across the country.

Fourthly, is the enhancement of regional and international cooperation. Nigeria must collaborate with neighbouring countries and international partners to share intelligence, coordinate efforts, and address the transnational dimensions of terrorism.

In this aspect, President Tinubu has failed woefully. His leadership at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), until he served out his term recently, has been marred by controversy, and his handling of regional relationships was severely criticised.

Under his watch, ECOWAS became increasingly divided, leading to far-reaching consequences for regional security, particularly in Nigeria’s northern region.

The impact of ECOWAS’s division on Nigeria’s security situation has been unprecedented. The country’s northern region has witnessed increased terrorist attacks and banditry, which have been linked to the proliferation of small arms and light weapons from neighbouring countries, especially around the Lake Chad region.

The lack of cooperation among ECOWAS member states has hindered efforts to address these security challenges, allowing terrorist groups to exploit the region’s porous borders.

Furthermore, Tinubu’s administration has been accused of mishandling the country’s relationships with neighbouring countries, including Niger. The lack of effective diplomacy has led to a rise in tensions and terrorism, which has further destabilised the region and the country.

