Tinubu Methodist High School, ‘85 Set, reunites after 40 years

Members of the 1985 set of Tinubu Methodist High School, Lagos Island, will reunite today, 40 years after graduating from the school.

According to a statement from the office of the set’s Secretary, Mrs. Funmilola Olopade-Salami, the reunion will hold on the school premises on Lagos Island, bringing together old classmates to celebrate friendship, shared memories, and enduring bonds.

President of the set, Mr. Hassan Kehinde Adeyemi, praised members for making the gathering a reality, describing it as an opportunity to reconnect after so many years.

“This event was planned for us to come together after graduating in 1985. We thank God for His mercies that we are alive and able to be together once again.

“We look back on our years in school with nostalgia and gratitude, and we know that there is still so much we can do collectively to give back to our alma mater,” he said.

Vice President of the set, Mrs. Adetola Nimota Kenku, echoed this sentiment, describing the reunion as an unforgettable moment for the group.

She added that plans were underway to support the school and contribute to the development of current students.

Chairman of the Anniversary Committee, Mr. Olalekan Oladele, who is based in the United States of America (USA), revealed that the set would soon unveil a series of projects for the school.

Dignitaries expected at the event include Dr. Oladode Dada from the United Kingdom and gospel minstrel, Mercy Ferreira from the United States of America (USA), who will both grace the occasion.