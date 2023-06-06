New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
Tinubu meets Wike, Umahi, Akpabio in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu yesterday held a meeting behind closed doors with the former governors of Rivers, Nyesom Wike; Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, and an aspirant to the position of the Senate president in the 10th Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio at the Presidential Villa.

Though the agenda of the meeting was shrouded in secrecy because the leaders refused to talk to the press, it would be the second time the President would be meeting with the immediate past Rivers governor in less than 72 hours. Wike was in the Villa last Friday alongside the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, where he debunked the speculation that he may have resolved to dump the opposition Peoples Democratic. Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, there were indications that the trio’s meeting may not be unconnected with the ongoing horse trading ahead of the June 13 election of the leadership of the National Assembly. There were insinua- tions too that Wike, having stepped down as the gover- nor of his state after eight years, may have joined the political fray at the national level to influence decisions. It would be recalled that the former Rivers gover- nor, though in opposition, helped deliver the state to the President at the Febru- ary 25 Presidential election.

