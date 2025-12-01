Tinubu Meets Taraba Governor, Kefas In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, at the Presidential Villa behind closed doors.

New Telegraph reports that Kefas arrived at the Villa at about 1:30 p.m. after he was accompanied to the President’s office by the All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, around 2 pm, for a closed-door session.

Kefas’s meeting with the President was his first since he defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It would be recalled that the official reception of the Taraba Governor into the ruling party was initially scheduled to be held on November 19th.

Vice President Kashim Shettima was to lead the party delegation to the ceremony before it was cancelled for him to go to Kebbi state as head to represent the President following the abduction of 24 schoolgirls in that state.

Though neither the APC chairman nor the governor spoke to newsmen after the meeting, there are indications that a new date must have been picked for Kefas’ reception into the ruling party.