Tinubu Meets Sultan Of Sokoto At State House

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’adu Abubakar, at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting held in the President’s office was said to be part of wide consultations Tinubu was having with religious and traditional leaders in the wake of the United States President, Donald Trump, designating Nigeria as a country of religious persecution and human rights abuses.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, accompanied the Sultan to the ‘crucial’ meeting. Tinubu had earlier this week met with the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Bishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama.