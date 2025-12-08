Tinubu Meets Six APC Governors In Aso Villa 

President Bola Tinubu on Monday engaged six governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a closed-door session at the State House, Abuja.

The purpose of the meeting was not immediately disclosed, and details of its agenda remained unclear as of press time.

Governors in attendance were those of Jigawa, Umar Namadi; Edo, Monday Okpebholo; Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji; Kogi, Usman Ododo; Sokoto, Aliyu Sokoto; and Kebbi, Dr Nasir Idris, who arrived at the Presidential Villa separately.

The meeting, held in the President’s office, lasted almost two hours.

Although no Presidency official offered insight into the agenda, the consultations come amid rising security concerns across the country and ongoing political engagements within the ruling party.

The governors declined to speak to newsmen when approached for comments.

Tinubu has recently intensified focus on national security by convening a series of high-level meetings involving key security stakeholders, including the service chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as intelligence coordinators and senior officials from various security agencies.

These increased engagements were in response to a worrying upsurge in banditry, kidnappings, and violent crimes that have spread across multiple regions, causing widespread public concern and escalating pressure on the federal government for urgent and effective intervention.

These strategic meetings, frequently conducted in secrecy to ensure confidentiality and candid discussion, were aimed at undertaking a comprehensive review of ongoing security operations nationwide.

Discussions have prioritised enhancing coordination and communication among military, police, and intelligence units to foster a more unified and cohesive response to security challenges.

In addition, the sessions have explored innovative and tactical measures that leverage intelligence gathering, rapid deployment, and community engagement to dismantle criminal networks and restore order.

Throughout these consultations, the President has underscored that safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians was paramount.

He has called on the security apparatus to move beyond reactive measures and instead engage in more preventative, intelligence-driven strategies that anticipate threats before they escalate.

The administration’s renewed approach signalled a commitment to reinforcing national security architecture and improving the operational effectiveness of all agencies involved in the fight against crime and insurgency across Nigeria.