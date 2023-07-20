Tinubu Meets Shettima, Akpabio, Govs On Economy, Subsidy Palliatives

President Bola Tinu- bu yesterday at the Presidential Villa continued his consultations with stakeholders on the nation’s economy and the mode of distribution of subsidy palliatives Those at the meeting held yesterday evening were the Vice President, Kashim Shettima and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio. Some state chief executives at the meeting were those of Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Abdukrahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Dapo Abiosun (Ogun).

Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State was also part of the meeting. Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, who volunteered information to newsmen after the meeting, disclosed that the stakeholders looked at how to finalise arrangement on the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The president had earlier ordered the distribution of grains and fertilizers to farmers as part of measures to boost food security in the country. The governors after the meeting with the President continued the meeting with the Vice President at his own wing. They were later joined by the governor of Niger State, Umar Bago. The meeting with the Vice President, which had yet to end as at the time of filing this report, was presumed to be a prelude to the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting billed to hold at the Villa today.

In recent days tension has heightened across the land following the hike in the pump price of petrol from N488 to N568 in Lagos and over N600 in Abuja and other parts of the country on Tuesday by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). Although the NNPCL and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, both Federal Government entities, explained that market forces caused the hike in petrol price, since the commodity had been fully deregulated, Nigerians expressed frustrations over the continued sharp increase in the cost of the product, which had sold for N185 in May.

The latest hike prompted the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and many other citizens to slam the Tinubu-led Federal Government for being so tough on citizens by allowing the continued hike in the price of petrol. Tinubu had during his inaugural address on May 29, announced that subsidy on petrol had ended, a development that led to the jump in the price of the commodity from N198/litre to over N500/litre on May 30, 2023.

Since the withdrawal of subsidy on petrol and the floating of the naira against the dollar, marketers had continued to explain that the cost of PMS could rise to as high as N700/litre. Similarly, the rise in the cost of crude oil in the international market has also triggered further hike in petrol price, as crude is the product from which PMS and other refined petroleum products are produced.

An exasperated NLC threatened to take “matters into its own hands” following the decision by the NNPCL to hike petrol price and the Federal Government’s plan to dis- tribute N8,000 monthly to 12 million poor households in the country. The NLC in a statement issued by its National President, Joe Ajaero, accused the Tinubu-led government of taking from the poor to pay the rich and unleashing suffering, hardship and sorrow upon Nigerians.