Tinubu Meets Regional Minister, NDDC MD, Others On Insecurity, Projects

…plans deeper collaboration with state govts

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, and the leadership of seven development commissions at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where plans were announced to deepen collaboration with the state governments to tackle insecurity and improve critical infrastructure, including roads across the country’s geo-political zones.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Momoh said the heads of the commissions were mandated to complement both federal and state efforts, particularly in addressing security challenges.

He noted that existing commissions were already contributing to regional road developments, adding that similar interventions were expected as newly established commissions become fully operational.

“The commissions will work side by side with state governments to address insecurity in their regions. It is part of their core mandate. They are not the chief executives of the states, but they will complement the work of other levels of government,” Momoh said.

The Minister cited ongoing interventions by state governments on federal highways, such as repairs on a 10-kilometre stretch of the Benin-Warri Road in Delta State and work on the Sapele-Ogorode corridor in Edo State, as examples of proactive collaboration that should be replicated nationwide.

He attributed the poor condition of many roads to a long-standing neglect of maintenance, noting that the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) “for more than eight to ten years was not fully alive to its responsibilities.”

Momoh said the development commissions have adopted a four-phase master plan for rebuilding and linking economic clusters across the regions.

The first phase focused on security, followed by sustainability, while the ongoing third phase prioritises infrastructure to expand market access and drive community renewal.

Responding to a question on why some of the newly established commissions were yet to get take-off funding, the Minister said it was part of the reason for their meeting with the President.

“It is part of my address, and that is one of the reasons we met with Mr President. And that issue is being looked into properly. I think, in a very short time. You will hear from us,” Momoh added.

The North Central Development Commission (NCDC) is one of the newly established commissions yet to secure its take-off funding budget.

Chairman of the NCDC board, Barrister Cosmas Akighir, confirmed to our correspondent on the sidelines of the press briefing that a total of N140billion, being the commission’s initial annual budget, was yet to be released. This, he said, presented a major challenge.

“We have an envelope budget of N140billion, but nothing has been released to us. That is the challenge.

“That is part of the reason we came to engage with the President. With our engagement with the President, I am confident that something positive will happen in this regard,” Akighir said.

He disclosed that the NCDC has already developed a clear road map for various project interventions, and was working with consultants in terms of the health, education sectors, purposeful infrastructure, and some other critical areas.

Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said the prevailing peace in the Niger Delta region was the result of community-driven development anchored on needs assessments and broad stakeholder engagement.

He noted that virtually every community in the region, including hard-to-reach riverine settlements, now hosts at least one project.

“Before we design projects, we conduct needs assessments and consult widely. You will hardly find any Niger Delta community without an ongoing project,” Ogbuku said.