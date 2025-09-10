New Telegraph

September 10, 2025
Tinubu Meets President Macron In Paris (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, hold a private working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

This development was announced in a brief press statement issued by the President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting took place as part of President Tinubu’s ongoing 10-day “Working vacation” in Europe.

Recall that last week, the president departed Abuja for France and the United Kingdom (UK) to observe his annual leave

