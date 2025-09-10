Tinubu Meets President Macron In Paris (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, hold a private working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

This development was announced in a brief press statement issued by the President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting took place as part of President Tinubu’s ongoing 10-day “Working vacation” in Europe.

READ ALSO

Recall that last week, the president departed Abuja for France and the United Kingdom (UK) to observe his annual leave