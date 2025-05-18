Tinubu Meets Pope Leo XIV After Inauguration In Rome

Share

On Sunday, President Bola Tinubu met with Pope Leo XIV, the newly installed Bishop of Rome and the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

Sunday Telegraph reports that President Tinubu shook hands with the Pope and had a brief conversation with him before moving away.

The pontiff also shook hands with several world leaders in St Peter’s Square after the inauguration mass on Sunday, May 18.

Other world leaders who shook hands with the Pope include US Vice President J.D. Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, among others.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu joined other world leaders in Rome, Italy, on Sunday for the installation mass marking the beginning of the Pontificate of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

At the installation mass, Pope Leo XIV set the tone for his papacy with a call to stop exploiting nature and marginalising the poor.

