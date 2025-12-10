Tinubu Meets Osun APC Governorship Aspirants, Calls For Unity

President Bola Tinubu has met with governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, urging them to embrace unity, discipline, and consensus-building as the party prepares for its primary election scheduled for December 13.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the meeting which was held on Monday night at the State House in Abuja, brought together key aspirants including former Deputy Governor Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, Dotun Babayemi, Akin Ogunbiyi, Senator Babajide Omoworare, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), Babatunde Hareter Oralusi, Mulikat Abiola Jimoh, and Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

Also present were APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma; and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Tinubu commended the aspirants for their dedication to the party and reminded them of the consequences of past internal divisions, which he said cost the APC victory in the last Osun governorship election.

He urged all contenders to rally behind the party’s choice when the consensus candidate is announced, stressing that party supremacy must guide the process.

He assured them of his confidence in their capacity to deliver electoral victory, emphasizing the need for collective responsibility and unity of purpose as the APC works to reclaim Osun State.

At the end of the meeting, a joint declaration signed by all aspirants affirmed their commitment to supporting a consensus candidate and maintaining peace and cohesion within the party.

They pledged to accept the outcome of the nomination process, avoid actions that may undermine party integrity, and work together to ensure the APC’s success in the 2025 governorship election.