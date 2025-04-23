Tinubu Meets NSA, Defence Chief Amid Escalating Security Crisis

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a high-level security meeting with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, at his official residence within the State House, Abuja.

The closed-door meeting, which comes just a day after President Tinubu returned from a 19-day working visit to Europe, is taking place against the backdrop of rising insecurity in parts of the country, particularly in the North-Central region.

Presidency sources say the President is being briefed on the deteriorating situation in Plateau and Benue States, where ongoing attacks by suspected foreign herders have resulted in significant loss of lives and mass displacement of residents.

The recent wave of violence has drawn widespread concern, both domestically and internationally.

In the last two weeks alone, nearly 200 people have been reported killed in a series of coordinated attacks across several communities in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau State, and Otukpo, Gwer West, and Ukum LGAs in Benue State.

From March 28 to April 14, 2025, at least 106 individuals were confirmed dead in Plateau State, with 52 deaths recorded in Zike, Kimakpa, and 54 in Zikke Kimakpa.

In Benue, 44 fatalities were reported across various communities during the same period, including 13 in Otobi Akpa, 3 in Ikobi, 2 in Gwer West, and 3 in Mbasombo.

Most recently, on April 19, Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia reported 20 additional deaths in Logo and Ukum LGAs.

Governor Alia has raised alarms over the possibility that the attackers are foreign nationals, citing their inability to communicate in any known Nigerian language.

It remains unclear whether other key security and intelligence officials are part of today’s meeting, which is being held privately at the President’s residence.

However, the meeting is seen as a critical step toward reassessing and reinforcing the government’s strategy to stem the tide of violence and restore peace in the affected regions.

More details are expected to emerge following the conclusion of the meeting.

