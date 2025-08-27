Tinubu Meets Nigerian Community In Brazil

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians living in Brazil of his administration’s commitment to reforms that will transform Nigeria into a leading force in Africa.

The President gave the assurance during an interactive session with the Nigerian community in Brazil as part of his ongoing state visit to the South American country.

Speaking passionately about his vision for the nation, Tinubu emphasized that Nigeria is undergoing a transformative phase under his leadership, promising a future of progress for generations yet unborn.

“To all of you, Nigeria is a country of diverse nature. Nigeria has changed from the election that I won. The old endeavors that we embarked upon are to reform the country and bring Nigeria to the forefront of Africa. Get a sense of dedication, commitment, and transformation that will be for our children yet unborn. I am a very proud Nigerian and I believe you are a pride to our country,” Tinubu said.

The President encouraged Nigerians in the diaspora to remain patriotic and play active roles in shaping Nigeria’s future, adding that his administration is implementing bold policies to stabilize the economy, attract foreign investment, and strengthen international partnerships.

Tinubu’s visit to Brazil underscores the growing bilateral relations between the two nations.

His engagement with the Nigerian community is part of a broader effort to boost diaspora relations and leverage their expertise and investments to accelerate national development.