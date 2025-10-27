Tinubu Meets New Service Chiefs In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with the newly appointed Service Chiefs at the State House, Abuja, New Telegraph reports

The closed-door meeting marked the President’s first formal engagement with the new military leadership.

According to the Presidency, the new appointments reflected a strategic realignment aimed at deepening professionalism, boosting troop morale, and strengthening inter-agency coordination in national security operations.

In attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Waheedi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke; and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General Emmanuel Undiendeye, who retained his position.

Although details of the President’s charge to the new Service Chiefs were not immediately disclosed, Villa sources said discussions focused on security priorities, counterterrorism operations, and the administration’s commitment to sustaining peace and stability across the country.