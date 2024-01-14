Tinubu Meets N/Delta Minister, Momoh, Pledges Commitment To Region’s Devt

President Bola Tinubu has met with the Minister of the Niger Delta Development Ministry, Hon. Abubakar Momoh and he pledged total commitment to the development of the oil-bearing region.

In a press release from the spokesman to the Minister, Osigwe Omo-Ikhirodah, the President expressed keen interest and appreciation for the Ministry’s endeavours, acknowledging the critical role the Niger Delta plays in the nation’s economic and social fabric.

In a significant commitment to the development of the Niger Delta, President Tinubu pledged unwavering support and assistance to ensure the successful execution of projects and programmes that would bring about sustainable growth and improvement in the lives of the people in the region

He commended the Minister for the progress made and the dedication exhibited in addressing the unique challenges faced by the region.

The minister provided a comprehensive update on the ongoing activities and initiatives within the Niger Delta Development Ministry.

He sought the President’s support and commitment towards the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

Momoh highlighted the vital projects and initiatives undertaken by the Niger Delta Development Ministry to uplift the socio-economic landscape of the region.

He presented a detailed overview of ongoing infrastructure projects, community development programs, and efforts to address environmental concerns in the region.