Tinubu Meets Members Of Organised Private Sector

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a crucial meeting with selected members of the organised private sector at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting is coming barely 48 hours to the planned protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) against the current Economic challenges facing the nation.

The agenda of the meeting though not disclosed may not be unconnected with efforts aimed at addressing all issues to return Nigeria to the path of sustainable growth and Economic Development.

Other issues expected to be part of the meeting with the organised private sector are issues surrounding Foreign Exchange Volatility and Ease of Doing Business.

Details later…