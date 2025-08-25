Tinubu Meets Lula In Brasilia, Strengthens Nigeria-Brazil Ties

President Bola Tinubu was on Monday officially received by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, marking the start of his historic State Visit to Brazil.

The Nigerian leader was accorded full military honours during a ceremonial parade, underscoring the significance of the diplomatic engagement between Africa’s largest economy and Latin America’s largest nation.

In a statement shared on his official X handle, President Tinubu emphasized that the visit signals a renewed chapter in Nigeria-Brazil relations, with both nations committed to deepening collaboration across strategic sectors.

READ ALSO:

“Today’s State Visit marks the renewal of the historic relationship between Nigeria and Brazil. I look forward to working with President Lula to deepen cooperation in agriculture, energy, trade, and culture, towards building a future of shared prosperity across the Atlantic,” Tinubu said.

The high-level meeting is expected to lead to new agreements and partnerships in trade, agriculture, renewable energy, and cultural exchange, positioning Nigeria as a key African partner for Brazil, a leading BRICS member nation.

This trip also reinforces Tinubu’s foreign policy strategy of leveraging global alliances to drive investment, economic growth, and sustainable development in Nigeria.