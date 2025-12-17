Tinubu Meets Labour Leaders Over Proposed Protest

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday night held a meeting with leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as concerns continue to mount over a planned nationwide protest by organised labour.

The meeting, which took place at the State House, Abuja, brought together key government and labour stakeholders to discuss the issues underpinning the proposed demonstration and seek a way forward through dialogue.

Labour leaders, led by Comrade Joe Ajaero, National President of the NLC, were received by President Tinubu alongside members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and top federal officials.

Governors in attendance included Hope Uzodimma (Chairman, PGF), Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, and Dr. Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

The Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, also featured at the meeting.

The engagement signalled an attempt by the federal government to address the grievances expressed by labour unions through constructive dialogue, rather than escalation.

While details of the discussions were not immediately disclosed, the presence of state executives and labour representatives underscores the broad consultation process underway.

Comrade Ajaero and other NLC leaders were pictured alongside President Tinubu and the delegation, reflecting the seriousness with which both sides are approaching the matter.

The meeting comes amid heightened national attention on labour relations and the role of collective action in influencing government policy.

Labour protests have in the past focused on issues such as wage adjustments, cost of living, and economic reforms, topics that continue to dominate public discourse.

The outcome of this meeting is expected to shape the final decision of labour unions on whether to proceed with their planned protest.

The presence of the PGF leadership signals a shared interest among federal and state executives in resolving tensions and ensuring that governance challenges are addressed through negotiation and mutual understanding.

President Tinubu’s meeting with NLC leaders marks a critical step in government-labour relations, as both sides explore peaceful avenues for addressing labour concerns and reinforcing national stability.