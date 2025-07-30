Tinubu Meets Kwankwaso Ally, Jibrin Amid Defection Rumours

President Bola Tinubu has met with Abdulmumin Jibrin, a close ally of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting came amid growing speculation that Kwankwaso and his political associates are considering a defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Jibrin, who represents Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and has long maintained cordial relations with both Tinubu and Kwankwaso, told State House correspondents after the meeting that national issues were discussed.

Asked about possible defection plans, Jibrin declined to confirm or deny, saying, “I do not think it is time for that conversation. But everything is open and a possibility. The most important thing is the stability and unity of the country. When we get to the bridge, we’ll cross it.”

The meeting is seen by analysts as a potential signal of political realignments, especially after Kwankwaso recently criticized President Tinubu for allegedly neglecting Northern development.

When asked if his visit was related to calming political tensions between Tinubu and Kwankwaso, Jibrin said, “The President is a first-class politician, and the national leader of the NNPP is also a thoroughbred politician. I believe both are committed to Nigeria’s peace, unity, and prosperity. Irrespective of recent comments, my presence at the Villa should not be a source of concern.”

On Tinubu’s performance in Northern Nigeria over the past two years, Jibrin remarked, “Every leader does his best. It depends on perspective you can see the cup half full or half empty. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and such views can contribute to the national discourse sometimes becoming a blessing in disguise.”

Observers believe Jibrin’s visit may have further fueled speculations of a budding alliance between the APC and the NNPP ahead of the next electoral cycle.