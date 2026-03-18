Tinubu Meets King Charles III At Windsor Castle

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday received a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, marking the beginning of his two-day state visit to the United Kingdom (UK), which is the first visit of such to the UK by a Nigerian leader in 37 years.

New Telegraph reports that Prince William and Princess Catherine greeted President Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi and presented them to King Charles and Queen Camila at Windsor Castle.

Thereafter, the Nigerian first family were treated to a 42-gun salute by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

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There will also be exchanges of gifts and displays of items related to Nigeria that are kept in the Royal Collection, before an opulent state banquet in St George’s Hall.

At the banquet scheduled to hold on Wednesday evening, King Charles and Tinubu will both give speeches. The event will be attended by political leaders and celebrities with links to Nigeria.

However, there will be no traditional lunch with the king at Windsor as Tinubu, who is a Muslim, is fasting for Ramadan.

Tinubu and Oluremi will also lay a wreath of flowers on the tomb of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in St George’s Chapel.

In addition, the couple will meet with organisations engaged in interfaith dialogue as the Nigerian leader faces pressure to tackle insecurity in the country, which US officials say affects Christians disproportionately.