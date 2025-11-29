Tinubu Meets Gov Idris Over Maga Schoolgirls’ Rescue

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, in Abuja to review national security efforts following the successful rescue of schoolgirls who were abducted from Maga in Kebbi State.

Speaking after the meeting, Governor Idris said he had a “productive engagement” with the President, praising Tinubu for his decisive leadership that led to the safe return of the girls.

He noted that the swift security response demonstrated the President’s unwavering commitment to protecting citizens, particularly vulnerable communities in the North-West.

“I thanked Mr. President for his leadership and decisive action in ensuring their safe return. His unwavering support and commitment to Kebbi State’s security are truly commendable,” the governor said.

Governor Idris also acknowledged the role of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, whom he credited for contributing significantly to the successful rescue operation.

He said the collaboration between the state, the presidency, and security agencies was yielding “tangible progress in securing our people and stabilising our communities.”

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening security architecture across Kebbi State, stressing that recent successes would inspire further investment in intelligence, mobility, and community-based protection systems.