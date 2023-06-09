Tinubu Meets G-5 Govs Behind Closed Doors At Presidential Villa

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa met with a group of five governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), otherwise known as G-5 governors. The famous G-5 formed ahead of the 2023 Presidential election was a group of governors on the platform of the op- position PDP which insisted that power must shift to the southern part of the country.

Members of the G-5 were former governors of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; Benue’s Samuel Ortom, Oyo state’s Seyi Makinde, and Rivers’ Nyesom Wike, who was their leader and mouthpiece. Of the five, four of the G-5 governors had served out their two-term tenures leaving only Makinde, who just won a second term at the March governorship election, in office.

It was generally believed that based on their conviction that power must shift to the South, the governors, as they were then, worked against their party’s presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who eventually lost the election to the incumbent President Bola Tinubu, a south-westerner, who contested on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It would be recalled that the immediate past Rivers governor had twice met the President in company of the Oyo State Governor and the ex-governor of Delta State, James Ibori, in the last few days. Briefing newsmen on their mission to the President after the meeting, the Oyo State Governor who went with them said: “Well, nation-building is a very difficult task.

You have to keep evaluating: you know what you’re doing, where you’re going? So, we have to keep seeing the President, you know, to let them know what is happening. “And this evening the G-5 (the Integrity Group), we also came to let the President know what we stood for: Fair- ness, justice, and equity.”

On where the group was heading to, he said: “We are going towards Mr President, you know, coming with us on the route for fairness, for justice and for equity in Nigeria.” Makinde, however, refused to respond to questions on whether the group would join the ruling APC or not.