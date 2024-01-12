Tinubu Meets Fubara In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu yesterday met the Rivers State Governor, Simi Fubara, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa.

Accosted by newsmen on why he was at the Villa and what he discussed with the President, Fubara said ‘it’s a private visit’ The last meeting the President had with the governor had the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike and other stakeholders from the state in attendance.

The political feud between Fubara and his political mentor, Wike, was resolved at the last meeting. Though the governor refused to disclose his main reason for visiting the President, checks revealed that it may not be unconnected with the political situation in his state. A credible source disclosed that Fubara briefed the President on the implementation of the agreement they reached on the political crisis in Rivers and sought for Tinubu’s support.