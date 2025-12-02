Tinubu Meets Abia Governor In Aso Villa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with the governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The discussions, which lasted several hours, ended without any official statement from the Presidency, and Governor Otti declined to speak with journalists afterward.

Sources familiar with the development indicated that the meeting may be connected to recent events surrounding the incarceration of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. An Abuja court recently convicted Kanu on terrorism charges and sentenced him to life imprisonment. He is currently serving his sentence at a correctional facility in Sokoto.

In recent weeks, several appeals have been made for a political resolution to Kanu’s case. Governor Otti is reported to have offered to lead consultations with the President on exploring such an option.

Tuesday’s meeting, according to reliable sources, focused largely on the governor’s request for political intervention that could pave the way for Kanu’s release.