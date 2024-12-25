Share

The former Deputy Chairman and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has posited that President Bola Tinubu’s Monday Presidential media chat lacks empathy and humanity.

Bode George made this remark while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, stressing that President Tinubu, through his statements, is unfeeling to the plight of suffering Nigerians.

George added that Tinubu’s media chat was not a good way to end the year, insisted that the price of petrol be reduced, and palliatives should be distributed to hungry Nigerians whom he claimed have been impoverished by the policies of the current administration.

READ ALSO

The elder statesmen said, “I’m surprised that there is no iota of somberness and humanity in the discussion. Why do you discuss in the first instance?

“Hunger doesn’t believe in your talk, you gotta be real.”

“There is hunger and anger in the land, yet the President continues to insist that his reforms are working while many Nigerians are becoming poorer by the day and businesses collapsing.

“We are not feeling it, it is getting worse by the day. Hunger doesn’t believe in your talk, you gotta be real.

“I’m surprised that there is no iota of somberness and humanity in the discussion. Why do you discuss this in the first instance?

Share

Please follow and like us: