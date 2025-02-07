Fayemi Defends Tinubu’s Economic Policies

Share

Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi on Thursday said President Bola Tinubu means well with his policies but well-meaning is not enough in leadership.

Fayemi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made this remark on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Describing the president as his elder brother, Fayemi said the President Tinubu’s administration must have a policy framework that aligns with leadership acumen to get Nigerians the desired change.

The former governor also noted that those in power know the truth but do not act the truth because sometimes there are many mediating factors.

READ ALSO

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done many good things, we all must acknowledge that. He’s been bold to take on some of the most difficult decisions that previous leaders have been reluctant to take on.

“The fallout of those decisions has caused us huge cost of living crisis. Fuel subsidy removal, convergence of FX window.

“Whether you talk about student loan or other efforts at resisting insurgency, taming insecurity, tax policy reform, increase revenue into the federal coffers, some elements are there but need to come together.

“This is where effective policy framework go side by side with leadership acumen to get a change of narrative to the story. Maybe that’s the area where we need to do lots more.”

Share

Please follow and like us: