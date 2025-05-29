Tinubu Matches Words With Action — Kwankwaso

Share

The Director of Finance at the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has described President Bola Tinubu’s two years in office as a remarkable period of transformational leadership, citing achievements in infrastructure, security, and economic development.

In a statement he personally signed, Kwankwaso hailed President Tinubu as the long-awaited leader capable of addressing Nigeria’s challenges, adding that his bold initiatives have unsettled opposition figures while strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC), which continues to attract high-profile defectors.

“There is no gainsaying that President Tinubu has shown Nigeria needs his leadership across all sectors of development. He has assembled a team of men and women of integrity and courage who have, in the last two years, helped turn the nation around,” he stated.

Kwankwaso highlighted the President’s recent directive to security agencies to end insecurity in Nigeria by December 2025 as a testament to his deep concern for the safety of Nigerians.

He quoted the Ministers of Defence, Mohammed Badaru and Bello Matawalle, as affirming that the nation’s armed forces are now better equipped and motivated, leading to visible gains in the fight against insecurity.

“For the first time in years, Nigerians can travel from Birnin Gwari to Kaduna even at midnight. That’s real progress. The Zaria-Funtua-Gusau axis is now largely peaceful, and the Abuja-Kaduna road has been secured,” he quoted Badaru as saying.

Kwankwaso also praised the President for approving the construction of the Kano Northern Bypass, championed by Hon. Abba Kabir Bichi, which he said would ease transportation challenges between Kano and the northeastern region.

He noted that President Tinubu’s commitment to completing major infrastructure projects, including the Kano-Kaduna-Abuja Expressway and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, is further evidence of his administration’s focus on the North.

The finance director applauded the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative, saying it has significantly reduced transportation costs and eased mobility for Nigerians.

“President Tinubu didn’t just remove fuel subsidy and go to sleep. He introduced viable alternatives, including the CNG policy, which is easing the burden on ordinary Nigerians.”

According to him, travelers now spend far less using CNG-powered vehicles, leaving them with more funds for other economic activities.

Kwankwaso further commended the launch of the North West Development Commission, initiated with the support of Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, as a bold step toward addressing unemployment, education gaps, and youth empowerment in the region.

He also celebrated the recent upgrade of the Federal College of Education in Kano to a full-fledged university and the establishment of the Kabo Federal University of Science and Technology, describing them as significant boosts to educational development in Northern Nigeria.

“These two institutions, facilitated by Senator Barau Jibrin, dismiss any claims that the President neglects the North,” he said.

Kwankwaso expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for allocating ₦150 billion in the 2025 Appropriation Bill for the construction of a railway line within Kano city, which he said would revolutionize transportation, enhance trade, and boost the local economy.

“The railway project will improve the quality of life for Kano residents and establish the city as a hub for commerce and industry. The planned metro lines will reduce emissions, ease traffic, and lower the risk of accidents.”

He also acknowledged the contributions of Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, representing Bichi Federal Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, for bringing developmental projects to the area.

“Once again, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to President Tinubu for his visionary leadership and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact of these initiatives on Kano and the entire nation,” he added.

