Tinubu markets Nigeria in Germany, says educated populace greatest asset

President Bola Tinubu at the G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference in Berlin, German has told international investors that Nigeria towered above other countries with her well educated, highly skilled and naturally industrious population.in the global race for investments.

Acknowledging the nation’s natural resources at the conference, organised by the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, the President noted that while promoting the rule of law was crucial for attracting foreign investments, Nigeria’s energetic youth population and well-educated populace represent the greatest incentive provided to investors toward the mutually-beneficial replication of China’s economic resurgence.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngrlale, Tinubu said: “We are dogged in our pursuit of natural gas development today, in tandem with hydrogen production for tomorrow. The world knows Nigeria as a leader in the energy sector. Our vast gas deposits and business-friendly environment make us an attractive investment destination. But we are going a step further now. We are creating fiscal responsibility and tax reforms as we reform our financial institutions to expeditiously accommodate foreign investments.

‘’We are eager and ready to partner with you. We have the youngest, largest, and most vibrant youth population in Africa. Equally, we have every ingredient required in the making of a modern economy: a well-educated population, a massive market, and the political will to bring it all together under my leadership,” the President stated.

Tinubu assured potential investors that Nigeria has moved beyond restrictive policies, and today, capital could be moved in and out of the country freely, providing flexibility for investors.

“Nigeria has consolidated its democracy with several consecutive handovers of power. There is stability and predictability in the socio-political development of our country, which provides a conducive atmosphere for business operations and investment. Your money is safe. Since I assumed office in May 2023, we have embarked on transformative changes, removing all obstacles hindering businesses. We are reforming the economy based on the principle and philosophy of good governance,” the President affirmed.

Speaking earlier, the German Chancellor noted the dynamic and evolving nature of economic relations between the developed and developing nations of the world as he positioned Germany to enhance partnership with Nigeria and Africa on a mutually-beneficial basis.