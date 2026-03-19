Tinubu Making Abuja Like Other Renowned Capital Cities – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has assured the diplomatic community that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was working assiduously towards making Abuja look like other renowned capital cities in the world.

The Minister, who disclosed this at the European Union (EU) Complex, Abuja, during the Saint Patrick’s Day Reception and official opening of the new Embassy of Ireland on Wednesday, said that Abuja would remain secure for both the diplomats and other citizens to carry out their legitimate businesses.

He noted that with President Tinubu’s support, Abuja has achieved an appreciable enabling environment for socio-economic development, with improved security.

Wike said, “For us here, we owe you a duty to make sure that we create the right environment.

“I want to assure you that we want to make Abuja to look like other capital cities in world.

“We will continue to provide an enabling environment to carry out your duties, especially in terms of security. Of course you will attest to it that things have improved in Abuja since this administration came on board. We will keep improving everyday.

“Also, we are willing to partner with you to see how the relationship with Nigeria continue to grow,” he said.

The Minister congratulated the Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria on the Saint Patrick’s Day and official opening of the new Embassy building.

He said; “I am not representing the Federal Government. I am not representing representing the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“I am here as the FCT Minister and I am here to speak as your landlord. Let me congratulate you on the Saint Patrick’s Day and commissioning of this beautiful edifice.”

The Minister also used the occasion to call on embassies to develop lands allocated to them in the FCT, saying; “You saw what happened recently when land allocated to embassies was cornered by a land grabber, who was building houses on the land because the embassies didn’t develop it.

“Of course you know me very well, the law must take its course. We had to tell them enough is enough.

“My face may not be liked by many people, I don’t care, I will continue to do what is right. We have written to the embassies to come and collect their land back and develop it.”

The event was attended by the Republic of Ireland’s Minister of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Mr Jack Chamber, Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Peter Ryan, and other members of the diplomatic community.